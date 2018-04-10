Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €12.60 by JPMorgan Chase

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €12.60 ($15.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.66).

SHA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €12.83 ($15.83). The stock had a trading volume of 447,265 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($20.67).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

