Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,372,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 6,002,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,311,572. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $209,362.25, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

