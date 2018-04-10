Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

