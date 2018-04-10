Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $89,069.94, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

