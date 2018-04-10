Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

SLB stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

