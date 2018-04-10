Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Sold by United Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/schlumberger-slb-shares-sold-by-united-bank.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.