The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of The Tile Shop worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at $12,874,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at $4,964,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at $2,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Tile Shop by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTS shares. BidaskClub cut The Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of The Tile Shop in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered The Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on The Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,107.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $709,055.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 448,986 shares of company stock worth $2,466,764. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The Tile Shop had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $78.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Tile Shop will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. The Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-acquires-7020-shares-of-tile-shop-holdings-inc-tts-updated-updated.html.

The Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Receive News & Ratings for The Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.