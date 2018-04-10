Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHN. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,839,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,201,000 after buying an additional 6,249,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,276,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,108 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $9,594,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of ACHN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-buys-23577-shares-of-achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc-achn-updated-updated.html.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.