Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Achaogen worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 55.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,255,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after buying an additional 806,899 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Achaogen by 49.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 155,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Achaogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Achaogen by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Achaogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAO opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Achaogen has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $543.41, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 1,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.14%. equities research analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achaogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 10,000 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,668,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,124,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 47,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $589,170.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,411,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,754,183.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 810,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,717 and sold 10,089 shares valued at $110,576. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-achaogen-inc-akao-updated-updated-updated.html.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.