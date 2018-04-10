Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,440 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tidewater worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tidewater by 8,778.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,940 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $17,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,875.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-1-56-million-holdings-in-tidewater-inc-tdw-updated-updated.html.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.