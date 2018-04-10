Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,790 Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

In other news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $54,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTPH stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.91, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.61. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 1,187.17%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

