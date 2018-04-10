SCISYS (SSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.00

SCISYS (LON:SSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 146 ($2.06), with a volume of 83089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.96).

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of SCISYS from GBX 168 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from SCISYS’s previous dividend of $0.59.

About SCISYS

SCISYS PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Space, Enterprise Solutions & Defence, Media & Broadcast, and Xibis Ltd segments. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, including monitoring and control, data processing, automation, autonomous and intelligent systems, system modeling and simulation, infrastructures, and data services and applications, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

