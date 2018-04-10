Bank of America Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $2.75

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $3.85 to $2.75 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.03.

STNG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. 7,011,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.83, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,283,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 115,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,850,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $2.75” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/scorpio-tankers-stng-pt-lowered-to-2-75-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.