Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a C$725.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$675.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$655.00.

TSE:FFH traded down C$6.86 on Tuesday, hitting C$661.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,897. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$547.95 and a 52 week high of C$708.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$38.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($11.29). The firm had revenue of C$6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.41 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,797 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$495.95, for a total transaction of C$1,387,172.15. Also, Director Elizabeth Sander sold 69 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$495.95, for a total value of C$34,220.55.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other segments. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

