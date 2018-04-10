Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by Scotiabank in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.39.

TSE TRQ traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$3.87. The company had a trading volume of 839,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,050. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.68 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 13.48%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

