Scotiabank Lowers AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) Price Target to C$19.50

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

AGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.70.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock opened at C$30.27 on Thursday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12-month low of C$24.18 and a 12-month high of C$32.94.

In other news, insider Financial Holdings Lim Fairfax acquired 183,700 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,985,125.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,459 shares of company stock worth $3,029,311 in the last three months.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods; and Bulk Handling and Distribution. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax and other specialty seeds.

