Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scripps Networks Interactive earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0786165276315 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SNI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 11,132,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $956.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/scripps-networks-interactive-sni-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-28-updated-updated.html.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Scripps Networks Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scripps Networks Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.