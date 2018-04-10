SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,014 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Shares of ABBV opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

