Head-To-Head Survey: Berry Global Group (BERY) versus Sealed Air (SEE)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry Global Group and Sealed Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sealed Air 0 7 5 0 2.42

Berry Global Group currently has a consensus price target of $68.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Sealed Air has a consensus price target of $50.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Sealed Air.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sealed Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.01 $340.00 million $3.07 17.83 Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.61 $814.90 million $1.81 23.69

Sealed Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry Global Group. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sealed Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sealed Air has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Sealed Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sealed Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and Sealed Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Sealed Air 17.90% 74.28% 5.22%

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. Sealed Air pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sealed Air has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Berry Global Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions. The Food Care business serves primarily perishable food and beverage processors, predominately in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, beverages, poultry and dairy (solids and liquids) markets throughout the world. The Product Care segment provides customers with a range of Product Care solutions to meet cushioning, void fill, surface protection, retail display, containment and dunnage needs.

