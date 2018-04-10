Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Approach Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AREX. BidaskClub lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Approach Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.76. Approach Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $19,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 347,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 264.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 404,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

