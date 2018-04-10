Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9463824867072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ SHLD opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60. Sears has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHLD shares. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Sears from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Sears currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of Sears stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,212,400 shares of Sears stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $7,389,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sears-shld-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.