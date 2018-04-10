SeaSpine (SPNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $10.96 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 46,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

