Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,702. The company has a market cap of $8,047.62, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.96. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $973,802.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

