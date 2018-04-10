Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEB Group (SVKEF) to Hold

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:SVKEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675. SEB Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $22,429.32, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.55.

About SEB Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

