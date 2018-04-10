SecretCoin (SCRT) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SecretCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $112,062.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00082936 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 288.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

