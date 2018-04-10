Hostess Brands (TWNK) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 340.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

TWNK stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,886.59, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Steeneck purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $183,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,341.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

