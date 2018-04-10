Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $407,000 in YY (YY) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in YY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Instinet raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of YY from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr raised shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of YY stock opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. YY has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6,197.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. YY had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 29.96%. equities research analysts expect that YY will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

