Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.65 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Trust worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.12. 5,403,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,517. SPDR Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

