16,400 Shares in Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Am�rica M�vil during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Am�rica M�vil by 2,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 565,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 539,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Am�rica M�vil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Am�rica M�vil by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Am�rica M�vil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64,223.58, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. Am�rica M�vil has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. Am�rica M�vil had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. equities analysts forecast that Am�rica M�vil will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Am�rica M�vil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Am�rica M�vil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

