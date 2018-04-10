Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,125 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $41,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 1,323,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,133.57, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $92,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

