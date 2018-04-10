Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 38,723 Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,723 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.54% of Hologic worth $63,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10,073.95, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 38,723 Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-sells-38723-shares-of-hologic-inc-holx-updated-updated-updated.html.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.