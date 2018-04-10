Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,650 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Red Hat Software accounts for 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.24% of Red Hat Software worth $51,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHT. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHT stock traded up $5.42 on Tuesday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26,403.73, a PE ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat Software news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,686 shares of company stock worth $4,177,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Red Hat Software Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

