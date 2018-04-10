SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $504,535.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00747063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00178953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

