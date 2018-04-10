SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $501,148.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00759408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00177163 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

