Semafo (SMF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Semafo (TSE: SMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2018 – Semafo was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Semafo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

3/23/2018 – Semafo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Semafo was given a new C$6.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Semafo had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/20/2018 – Semafo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities.

2/20/2018 – Semafo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Shares of SMF stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.61. 135,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,320. Semafo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25.

In related news, insider Martin Milette acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,600.00. Also, Director Gilles Masson sold 7,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total value of C$26,811.36.

SEMAFO Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company’s segments include Mana, Burkina Faso; Natougou, Burkina Faso, and Other exploration. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining activities, including exploration, development and operations. Its properties include Mana project, which is located in Burkina Faso that includes the satellite Siou and Fofina deposits; Natougou advanced gold deposit, which is located approximately 320 kilometers east of Ouagadougou, and consists of a drill database of over 170 diamond, 625 multi-purpose (reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collar and core tail) and 550 RC drill holes; Banfora project, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south west of Mana, and Nabanga project, which is located approximately 250 kilometers south-east of Ouagadougou.

