Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (SMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.2499168011162 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 77,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,985. The stock has a market cap of $5,842.44, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.18. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/semiconductor-manufacturing-intl-smi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.