SenesTech Inc (SNES) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SenesTech an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNES shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SenesTech from $3.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 41,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.05, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.80. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 207.53% and a negative net margin of 23,626.92%. research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 345,674 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

