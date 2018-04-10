Analyzing Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) and Senomyx (SNMX)

Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ: BUR) and Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burcon Nutrascience and Senomyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon Nutrascience 0 0 0 0 N/A Senomyx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Senomyx has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Senomyx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senomyx is more favorable than Burcon Nutrascience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Burcon Nutrascience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Senomyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Senomyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burcon Nutrascience and Senomyx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon Nutrascience $70,000.00 244.81 -$4.40 million N/A N/A Senomyx $29.32 million 1.63 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -33.33

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon Nutrascience.

Risk & Volatility

Burcon Nutrascience has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senomyx has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon Nutrascience and Senomyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon Nutrascience -3,417.46% -255.87% -113.07% Senomyx -4.31% -9.05% -5.82%

Summary

Senomyx beats Burcon Nutrascience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burcon Nutrascience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein that offers clarity and protein nutrition for low and neutral pH beverage systems; Peazazz, a pea protein, which is soluble with clean flavor characteristics; and Puratein, Supertein, and Nutratein that are canola protein isolates with functional and nutritional attributes. The company's products are targeted at protein ingredient market, and for health and wellness applications. Its patent portfolio consists of 216 issued patents in various countries. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc. is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs. The Sweet Taste Program is focused on developing flavor ingredients or discovering natural sweeteners. The Savory Flavor Program is focused at flavor ingredients to be used in product categories, such as ready meals, sauces, soups and snack foods. The Bitter Blocker Program is focused on flavor ingredients used in products that contain bitter tastants. The Cooling Taste Program is focused at flavor ingredients used in products that consist of cooling agents. The salt taste modifier program is focused on reduction of the level of salt contained in packaged food and beverage products.

