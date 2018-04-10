William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Sensient Technologies worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 318,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,993.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $328.87 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $143,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.10 per share, with a total value of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Gabelli raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

