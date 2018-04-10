Sentinel Chain Market Cap Reaches $10.55 Million (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $440,791.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00760475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,138,399 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

