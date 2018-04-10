Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Share Price

Media coverage about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8182882489093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MCRB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 148,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $291.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.44% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

