ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $16,125,000.00 in Stock

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $16,019,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Frank Slootman sold 5,442 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $853,904.22.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Frank Slootman sold 31,716 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $4,667,960.88.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $14,627,000.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 1,785,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,465.62, a PE ratio of -158.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $546.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 369,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 88.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/servicenow-now-director-frank-slootman-sells-100000-shares-updated.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.