ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,155.21, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

