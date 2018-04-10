Sexcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $498.00 (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $498.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sexcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Sexcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.01674970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007870 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017468 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020370 BTC.

About Sexcoin

Sexcoin (SXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,589,532 coins. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam. Sexcoin’s official website is www.sexcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Sexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

