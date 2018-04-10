Commerzbank Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €9.00 ($11.11) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.16 ($15.01).

SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.07 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €11.04 ($13.63). 166,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €8.09 ($9.99) and a 12 month high of €14.70 ($18.15).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

