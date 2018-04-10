Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Buyback 5,000,000 Outstanding Stock

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares on Tuesday, March 13th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Radiant Logistics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

