Sharkcoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SAK)

Sharkcoin (CURRENCY:SAK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sharkcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of Sharkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Sharkcoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00108739 BTC.

Sharkcoin Coin Profile

Sharkcoin (SAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. The official website for Sharkcoin is www.sharkcoin.org. Sharkcoin’s official Twitter account is @sharkcoins.

Buying and Selling Sharkcoin

Sharkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Sharkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharkcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

