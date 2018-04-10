Shaw Communications (SJR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9198182329686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 509,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,566.19, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/shaw-communications-sjr-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.