Shield Therapeutics (STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.28) on Friday. Shield Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.38).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of secondary care-focused pharmaceuticals. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Its advanced pipeline asset is PT20, a novel therapy that has completed its first pivotal study for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

