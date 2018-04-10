SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $11.79 Million

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $48,937.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.85 or 0.06001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.09522280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01669560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.02418440 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00199761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00593865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02616490 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 481,730,567 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is shieldcurrency.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

